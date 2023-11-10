Former India batter Gautam Gambhir has said that batters do not take on Jasprit Bumrah because he's too good for them and hence the bowler has less wickets to show for his success.

Bumrah currently has 15 wickets in eight ODI World Cup 2023 matches, one less than Mohammed Shami's 16 who has played just four matches.

Speaking to sports website Sportskeeda, Gambhir predicted that Shami will end up taking more wickets for in the quadrennial tournament as batters are more likely to take him on than Bumrah.

"I think Shami (will take more wickets) because people do not take on Jasprit Bumrah. He’s too good a bowler for an opposition to take him on. A lot of times, the best bowler will not have the most number of wickets. The reason is that the opposition thinks let’s see him off. If you observe Jasprit Bumrah’s initial spell, no one wants to take him on. A lot of times, the team’s best bowler would have a very good economy rate, but he won’t have a lot of wickets," he said.

"I feel Shami [will take more wickets], from the point of view that opposition will look to attack him because of Jasprit Bumrah. And he’s bowling one change. I still feel Jasprit Bumrah is the X factor in the team. This Indian team is such a strong team because of him. But Shami will have more wickets," he further added.

Indian bowling line-up has been menacing in this World Cup with 76 wickets to their name - the most by any team.

Apart from Shami and Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj has also chipped in with 10 wickets while spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav have 26 between them.