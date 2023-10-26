Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has lashed out at former India cricketer Irfan Pathan for dancing after Pakistan's loss against Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023. Afghanistan had beaten Pakistan by eight wickets on October 23 for the first time in ODIs and for their second win in the ongoing quadrennial tournament.

“I was surprised at Irfan Pathan dance,” Kamran Akmal told Pakistan-based media outlet Ary News. “I remember India beating Pakistan in Australia; even then this kind of happiness wasn’t seen. But there seems to be greater joy in Afghanistan defeating Pakistan. It was sad to see – not just for me but for nation. The broadcasters should think about that this – neutral commentators shouldn’t do this.”

Irfan had posted a video on his official Instagram channel with the caption: “And I full filled mine. @rashid.khan19 told me they will win again and I told him I will dance again.” Here's the video below:

Afghanistan had already beaten defending champions England in the tournament and the win against Pakistan was even more convincing. Chasing 282, Afghanistan batters showed nerves of steel as they didn't give fearsome bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf any chance.

While the game went to the final over, the Afghans won the game by eight wickets - a testimony to their grit and determination to perform better in the quadrennial tournament.

There's been a lot of criticism for the Pakistan players after the loss and many former players including Shahid Afridi have criticised skipper Babar Azam.

"It is the captain's job to apply pressure, a pacer is bowling and there is no slip? Four are required on 12 balls and you've taken backward point? Apply pressure. What do the Australians do? They take one to two wickets and then put all of their players in the circle to apply pressure, like they did against Pakistan,” said Afridi according to a local sports show.