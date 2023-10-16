Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan and Player of the Match Mujeeb Ur Rahman dedicated their historic ODI World Cup 2023 win against England to people affected by earthquake back home.

"Cricket is something that brings joy to the people back home. Winning the game against England is big for us. Recently, we had an earthquake back home. Over 3,000 people lost their lives, many houses were destroyed, so this win will put a little bit of smile on their faces and maybe, they can little bit forget those days," said Rashid to the broadcasters after the match.

"This is a big win for us. This kind of performance gives us the belief that we can beat any side on any day. It will give us the energy for the rest of the World Cup," he added while talking about the magnanimity of the win.

Rashid also talked about what helped the Afghanistan team achieve their goal and said that we just focus on giving our 100%.

"I made it clear to everyone in the dressing room. Whatever happens in the tournament, we just have to fight till the end. We made small goals for ourselves. You just have to be happy that you gave your 100% while going back to the hotel."

Mujeeb, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his 26 with the bat and 3/51 in 10 overs, also dedicated his award to the people affected by the tragedy in the country.

"I want to dedicate this award to the people back home, who have been affected by the earthquake. This is something we could do as a team and I could do myself as a player," he said.

Talking about win, Rahman said: "It is a very proud moment to be here at the World Cup and beating the champions. Great achievement for the whole team and this is the kind of opportunity we have been working hard for. It was a wonderful performances by the bowlers and the batters."

The win was only second for Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup history after beating Scotland by one wicket in 2015 edition.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE