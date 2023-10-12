ODI World Cup 2023: Dav Whatmore pics team with UPPER HAND ahead of India vs Pakistan match

With India and Pakistan both winning their first two matches in the ODI World Cup 2023, the contest between the two sides scheduled for October 14 has become even more exciting. While India have an upper hand over Pakistan in the ODI World Cup history, Pakistan would be looking to break the jinx this time.

Speaking on which team has the upper hand after both the sides won their first two games, 1996 World Cup winning coach and WION's cricket expert Dav Whatmore said that it's the home team that always has the advantage.

"Home team, home crowd, home conditions always have the upper hand and history in world cup cricket as well," said Whatmore. India and Pakistan faced each other in the ODI World Cups for the first time in 1992 and ever since India have won all seven games against the arch-rivals.

Pak skipper Babar Azam's form is also a concern for the team as he has not scored runs in the two games Men in Green have played. Whatmore also said that he'll be wanting to contribute runs as the skipper.

"Babar will be wanting to get runs sooner than later but the good thing is other batters are making runs so they don't have to rely on Babar. But as a captain, you want to contribute so I think he'll be a little bit concerned," said the former Aussie player.

Talking about India's match vs Afghanistan, Whatmore said it is hard to stop Sharma when he bats like that.

"Hard to stop Rohit Sharma when he bats the way he did," said Whatmore and added that "Afghanistan are a good bowling team. One of the best spin attacks in the world but on that surface they needed to make 350 minimum to give the bowlers something to work on."