New Delhi, India

New Zealand will host England in the second and penultimate Test, of the three-match series, on Friday (Dec 6). Conceding a 1-0 lead, Tom Latham-led hosts will be eager to make amends and stage a strong comeback. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes-led England will be beaming in confidence and like to take an unassailable lead with another win. Interestingly, both sides have named an unchanged XI for the crucial encounter in Wellington. The last time these two sides faced each other in a Test in Wellington, NZ won by a run.

Talking about the series opener, in Christchurch, Latham-led home side rode on fifties from Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips to post 349. In reply, England posted 499 riding on Harry Brook's 171 and captain Stokes' 80. In their second essay, the Kiwis were bundled out for 254, setting a paltry 104-run target. Eventually, the visitors won by eight wickets and will now aim for a 2-0 lead.

When is the New Zealand vs England 2nd Test match?

The New Zealand vs England 2nd Test will get underway on Friday (Dec 6).

Which stadium will host the New Zealand vs England 2nd Test match?

The New Zealand vs England 2nd Test will be held at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

At what time will the New Zealand vs England 2nd Test start?

The New Zealand vs England 2nd Test will commence at 3:30 am (IST).

Where to watch the New Zealand vs England 2nd Test on TV?

The New Zealand vs England 2nd Test will likely have live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the New Zealand vs England 2nd Test on OTT?

The New Zealand vs England 2nd Test will be live-streamed on the Amazon Prime and Sony Liv app.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Not announced

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope(w), Ben Stokes(c), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir

Squads:

New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William ORourke, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Will Young

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope(w), Ben Stokes(c), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, Oliver Robinson, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Olly Stone