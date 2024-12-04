New Delhi, India

MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh were part of the Indian team dressing room for major part of 2000-2015. The latter also played under Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from IPL 2018-2020. Both the cricketers were part of India's victorious runs in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, where the Men in Blue won under Dhoni's captaincy. Bhajji and Dhoni have remained cordial off the field. Recently, the former Indian spinner revealed his equation with the ex-India skipper. Harbhajan admitted that he hasn't spoken to Dhoni for '10 years and more'.

'He did not come to my room, nor did I go to his'

Talking to News18, Bhajji -- who ended with third-most international wickets (707) for India said, "No, I don't speak to Dhoni. When I was playing at CSK, that's when we spoke, but otherwise, we haven't spoken. It's been 10 years and more. I have no reason; perhaps he does. I don't know what the reasons are. When we were playing in the IPL at CSK, that's when we used to talk, and that, too, was restricted to the ground. After that, he did not come to my room, nor did I go to his."

'A relationship is always about give and take'

Harbhajan added, "I don't have anything against him. If he has something to say, he can tell me. But if he did, he would have told me by now. I never tried to call him because I have a lot of passion. I only ring up those who pick up my calls. I don't have the time otherwise. I stay in touch with the ones I am friends with. A relationship is always about give and take. If I respect you, I hope you will respect me back. Or you respond to me. But if I call you once or twice but don't get a response, I will probably only meet you as much as I am needed to."

Notably, Dhoni has never responded to the rift rumours with Bhajji. There have been several reports of his weak equation with Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir.

Dhoni and Harbhajan played together for India for a long time before they reunited at the CSK camp from 2018-2020. While the former remains active in the IPL, where he has played for CSK and now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS), he retired from internationals in mid-2020. Bhajji, on the other hand, debuted for India in 1998 and played his last in 2015. He represented CSK, after his long stint with Mumbai Indians (MI), in the IPL before moving to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a year. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in late 2021.