New Zealand all-rounder Nathan Smith took a stunning flying catch in second ODI against Sri Lanka on Wednesday (Jan 8) as the Kiwis took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Smith took the catch of Sri Lanka bowler Eshan Malinga off Will O'Rourke's bowling in 29th over of the chase.

Advertisment

The delivery was at good length outside off stump which Malinga slashed hard the ball travelled to third-man region. It looked sure to sail over the boundary before Smith put in a full stretch dive to pluck it out of thin air. Have a look at the video below:

Nathan Smith! A screamer on the Seddon Park boundary to dismiss Eshan Malinga 🔥 #NZvSL #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/sQKm8aS07F — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 8, 2025

Advertisment

SL Make Mess of Chase After Theekshana Hattrick

Chasing 256 in 37-over a side game, SL top order failed miserably to get going as New Zealand took four wickets for just 22 runs inside five overs.

Also Read: NZ vs SL, 1st ODI: Maheesh Theekshana bags hat-trick in Hamilton tie

Advertisment

A 57-run partnership for the fifth wicket followed by a 48-run stand for the sixth wicket seem to give some hope to Sri Lanka but New Zealand were too good to let the game slip away.

Sri Lanka were eventually bowled out for 142 runs in 30.2 overs as New Zealand registered a huge 113-run victory. Kamindu Mendis top-scored for SL with 64 off 66 balls.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had won the toss in Hamilton and invited New Zealand to bat first. After losing Will Young for team score of 31, Rachin Ravindra (79) and Mark Chapman (62) added 112 runs for the second wicket.

New Zealand kept the scoring rate decent throughout the innings and were aiming at 270+ runs but Maheesh Theekshana's hattrick in 35th over jolted their late charge.

Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner, however, was happy with the effort and said at post-match presentation: "We opened up really well, lost wickets in the middle but seamers did their thing on a wicket that offered a little bit. Usually it swings here under lights, but the bounce our bowlers got has proven to be challenging. Good game-time for the guys."

The third and final ODI, which is also the tour finale, will be held on Saturday (Jan 11) in Auckland.