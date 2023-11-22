Move on: Former skipper Kapil Dev after India's loss to Australia in 2023 ODI World Cup final

Former India skipper and 1983 World Cup winner Kapil Dev says that the team has to move on from the loss against Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. The comments come after Australia beat India by six wickets to win their sixth 50-over title on November 19.

"Sportsmen have to move on. You can't cling on to one setback your entire life. Fans can do this, but not sportsmen. You have to plan for the next day. We can't undo what has happened but just keep working hard. That's what sportspersons are all about," Kapil told reporters on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.

"I don't have to say anything. You have seen everything already. When you lose, people say all kind of things, but when they win, everything becomes quiet. That's why let us appreciate the fact that they played wonderful cricket. Yes, we couldn't cross the final hurdle but the perfect sportsman learns from this experience," he added.

India were hot-favorite to win the prestigious trophy after being undefeated throughout the tournament but Australia and their habit of rising to the occasion didn't let India complete the whitewash.

Batting first after losing the toss, India could manage only 240 runs and hit just four boundaries from over 11 to 50. They needed quick wickets to try and create some pressure in the game. Australia did lose three wickets but after that Travis Head played a marathon innings of 137 off 120 balls while Marnus Labuschagne score 58 not out.