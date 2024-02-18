Mike Procter, legendary South Africa all-rounder, passes away at 77

One of the greatest cricketing all-rounders of South Africa, Mike Procter, passed away at the age of 77 on Sunday, Feb 18, after suffering post-heart surgery complications. Procter's career coincided with South Africa's exclusion in Apartheid era and could manage just seven Tests in his career. He played all the Tests against Australia from 1966-67 and 1969-70. Despite the short Test career, his first class exploits make him one of the best players to play for the African nation.

In his seven Tests, Procter took 41 wickets at a stunning average of 15 and a best of 6/73. For his batting, the Protea scored 226 runs in 10 innings with a highest of 48.

In first-class cricket, he played a mammoth 401 games, scoring 21,936 runs at an average of 36. The legendary all-rounder also managed to hit 48 centuries and 109 fifties with highest being 254. In his other suit, Procter took sensational 1,417 wickets at an average of 19.5 and a best of 9/71 in an innings.

In List A cricket, Procter went on to score 6,624 runs in 271 games with five hundreds and 36 fifties at an average of 28. His highest was 154 not out in List A cricket. As for bowling, Procter took 344 wickets at an average of 18.76 with a best of 6/13.

Procter also spent 14 seasons with English country side Gloucestershire and went on to become a legendary player for them across 259 games. He scored 14,441 at an average of 36 including 32 centuries and took a total of 833 wickets.