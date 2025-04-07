Ace quick Jasprit Bumrah has relinked with the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad ahead of their IPL 2025 marquee home game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium. Bumrah recovered in time from the back injury he sustained during the final BGT Test Down Under (in Sydney), which kept him out of competitive cricket for over three months.

Advertisment

Bumrah’s return will boost MI’s dressing morale, which took some beating against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous game. With two wins and as many losses in four contested matches thus far, Mumbai sits in the eighth position on the points table.

Also read | ‘We know when he comes out to bat, what he plans to do,’ PBKS’ Chahal on facing MS Dhoni in IPL 2025

However, with Bumrah returning to the side ahead of the RCB game, their chances of rising the ladder also increase.

Advertisment

The Yorker King Bumrah will come up against RCB’s most prolific run-scorer and former captain Virat Kohli in the much-awaited clash in Mumbai, with the fans worldwide waiting to catch a glimpse of the clash of the titans.

Watch a video of how the MI squad hugged and greeted Bumrah upon his return to the Indian Premier League.

Video –

Advertisment

Lacing up in the nets

Bumrah relinked with the team over the weekend, and following formal and customary greetings and welcome, he went straight to the nets, throwing rockets and preparing for the RCB game this season.

Bumrah will also rejoin his former teammate and New Zealand great Trent Boult at the camp for this season, with Deepak Chahar also complementing this new-ball pair.

Also read | IPL 2025: No discussion of CSK matches on Ashwin’s YouTube channel after social media backlash

Knowing their captain, Hardik Pandya, also enjoys bowling with the new ball, it remains to be seen who two are the new ball bowlers for the home team against RCB.

(With inputs from agencies)