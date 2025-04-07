Ravichandran Ashwin will not be discussing, reviewing or even previewing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 matches on his YouTube channel following a recent backlash on social media relating to one of the videos he posted (now deleted) where the fans called out one of his guests for criticising some of CSK players and their selection.

Advertisment

A controversy hit social media when Prasanna Agoram, a former data analyst for South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and a regular guest on his channel, picked on Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed’s selection for CSK games despite the team having an Indian duo of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in their ranks.

He criticised Noor’s selection, saying the team could benefit from playing an extra batter ahead of an overseas spinner, with CSK fans coming down hard on him for his remarks.

Also read | SRH owner Kavya Maran’s animated reaction to Head, Abhishek’s dismissals against GT – Watch Viral Video

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Chennai has been on the downward graph since winning their tournament opener against Mumbai Indians at home. They have lost three matches since, including the home game against the RCB for the first time in 17 years and lately to Delhi Capitals (DC), again at home for the first time since 2010. With just one win in four contested matches, CSK sits in ninth place on the points table.

However, the player in question here, Noor, leads the wickets tally thus far, having picked 10 from four matches, while Ashwin and Jadeja have picked four wickets between them.

"Given the nature of the discussions on this forum over the last week, we want to be mindful of how things can be interpreted and have chosen to step away from covering CSK games, both previews and reviews, for the rest of this season," read a note from the admin of Ashwin's channel.

Advertisment

"We value the diversity of perspectives that come through on our shows and remain committed to ensuring the conversation stays true to the integrity and purpose of the platform we've established. The views expressed by our guests do not reflect Ashwin's personal opinions.”

‘I don’t follow that stuff’

Following CSK’s latest bashing at the hands of DC in Chepauk, team coach Stephen Fleming expressed his thoughts on this controversy, saying, "I have no idea. I didn't even know he [Ashwin] had a channel, so I don't follow that stuff. That's irrelevant."

Meanwhile, CSK’s next game is against Punjab Kings on Tuesday (Apr 8).

(With inputs from agencies)