MI IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Mumbai Indians Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, Wicket keeper, Remaining Purse, squads

MI IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Mumbai Indians is one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League with five titles to their name - the joint most along with Chennai Super Kings. MI, who has played in the IPL since its inaugural season in 2008, is one of the 10 teams taking part in the IPL 2024 Auction.

Mumbai Indians have retained 17 players ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. However, they have eight slots to fill and a remaining purse of ₹15.25 crore. Out of the eight slots, they have three reserved for overseas players.

Moreover, MI have already spent ₹85.75 crore in retaining their 17 players. They have also released 11 players ahead of IPL Auction 2024.

Here's everything you need to know about MI's IPL Squad.

MI IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates

Here's the full list of players bought by MI in the IPL Auction 2024:

(Auction hasn't started yet)

MI IPL 2024 Auction Retained Players

Here's the full list of players retained by MI:

Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, N. Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd (Traded), Shams Mulani, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod

MI IPL 2024 Auction Released Players

Here's the full list of players released by KKR in IPL 2024: