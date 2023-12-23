'Mental fatigue' prompts India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan to skip South Africa Tests - Report

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who decided to withdraw from the upcoming Test series against South Africa, is having mental fatigue. Kishan was not included in the two-Test squad and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cited his personal reasons for the exclusion. A report in the media outlet Indian Express, however, says that Kishan decided to take a break due to mental fatigue.

“He informed the team management that he is having mental fatigue and wants a break from cricket for some time. Everyone agreed to it,” said the media outlet, citing a source.

The team management has named KS Bharat as his backup for the series in South Africa which starts on Boxing Day (Dec. 26). Most Recently, the India batter played in the first three ODIs of the five-match series against Australia which took place right after the conclusion of ODI World Cup in November.

Ishan was, however, part of the three-T20I series against South Africa which followed after the Australia T20Is but newcomer Jitesh Sharma was given a chance ahead of him in all three games. He was not named in the squad for three ODIs which took place after the T20Is.

As for his exclusion from the Tests, BCCI had released a statement which read: “Ishan Kishan has requested the BCCI to be released from the upcoming Test series against South Africa citing personal reasons. The wicketkeeper has subsequently been withdrawn from the Test squad. The men’s selection committee has named KS Bharat as a replacement.”

Ishan has been with the team throughout this year but haven't gotten a consistent run. He was part of the Boarder-Gavaskar Test series in February-March but served a backup to Bharat. He then played one ODI in the subsequent three-match series against the Aussies before playing the IPL 2023.