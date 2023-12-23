Bangladesh bowl out Kiwis for 98 runs in third ODI for maiden win in New Zealand

Bangladesh raced to their maiden ODI win against the New Zealand on Saturday (Dec. 23) after beating the Kiwis by nine-wickets in the third ODI of the three-match series. Bangladesh had already lost the series after losing the first two ODIs but avoided the whitewash after winning the final ODI in an emphatic manner. New Zealand were bowled out for 98 - their lowest ODI score against Bangladesh in ODIs before the visitors reached the target in 15.1 overs.

Bangladesh had won the toss the elected to field first in Napier and Kiwi coach Gray Stead had warned the team of a much improved bowing attack in the away condition. Bangladesh pacers proved the Kiwi coach right as they sent half the New Zealand side back for just 63 runs in 20.2 overs.

Such was the dominance of Bangladesh bowlers that only four Kiwi batters were able to cross the double-figure mark. Will Young top scored for the home team with 26 while skipper Tom Latham chipped in with 21. Apart from them, Josh Clarkson scored 16 and Adithya Ashok managed 10 runs.

For the visitors, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Soumya Sarkar took three wickets each while veteran Mustafizur Rahman took the remaining wicket. Tazim, who took 3/14, was aawarded Player of the Match award as well.

Chasing 99, Bangladesh made quick work of the target, thanks to skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's unbeaten 51. Apart from Shanto, Anamul Haque also scored 37 runs. The visitors, however, had a hiccup when opener Sarkar, who had scored a sensational hundred in the last game, was retired hurt in the fifth over.