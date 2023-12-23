Pakistan spinner Noman Ali hospitalised in Australia, ruled out of ongoing Test series

Pakistan suffered another blow on their ongoing tour of Australia when veteran spinner Noman Ali was hospitalised Friday (Dec. 22). The 37-year-old was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series. The bowler, however, is recovering from illness after going under surgery, informed the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"Noman Ali complained of sudden and severe abdominal pain yesterday, leading to examinations and scans in emergency that confirmed a diagnosis of acute appendicitis," the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

"On surgeon's advice, he underwent Laparoscopic Appendectomy today (Dec. 23)," the board further said.

The medical situation puts Pakistan bowling attack under more pressure after debutant pacer Khurram Shahzad, who impressed with five wickets in the first Test, was also ruled out with an injury. Shahzad took 5/128 in Pakistan's 360-run loss in Perth but complained about discomfort and pain after the match.

The scans revealed a stress fracture in his ribs coupled with abdominal muscle tear, subsequently ruling him out of the next two Tests.

Pakistan are already playing with a depleted pace attack with frontline pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf not being part of the squad. While Shah was ruled out due to long-term injury he suffered during the Asia Cup earlier this year, Rauf was embroiled into much drama after opting out of the series.

Apart from them, spinner Abrar Ahmed also didn't take part in the first Test due to leg discomfort but could join the team for the second Test which starts on Boxing Day (Dec. 26) in Melbourne.

The tour of Australia is Pakistan's first international assignment after the ODI World Cup 2023 where they failed to make it to the semis. In the aftermath of the quadrennial tournament, Babar Azam was removed from the captaincy from all formats.