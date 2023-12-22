Veteran West Indies and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell has cleared his intentions ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup as he looks to lift his side after a poor 2023. Russell recently called back in the side for the England series, opened up on his role while insisting he is preparing for the T20 World Cup like a UFC fighter. West Indies cricket endured a poor 2023 after they failed to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, it was the first time they failed to reach the final tournament, having lost in the qualifying stage.

Russell clears intention for World Cup

"I have a lot of cricket to play and that's good. When you're playing cricket and in competition, your body is active and you're not just sitting at home waiting for the World Cup. It means a lot, to be honest, getting the call-up to come back and join the West Indies team. I've been working for the last two years, waiting on a call-up. I'll be in better shape, to be honest: I'll be looking like a UFC fighter,” Russell said while speaking to TNT Sports.

"I'm just excited to be back and have a win," Russell said, highlighting the role that Daren Sammy has played in his return. The coach has been backing me a lot. I'm so happy. I feel like I've won a big, big championship with just a series win, that's how much it means to me,” added Russell.

Russell’s inclusion in the side came as a big boost for the nation as they beat T20 World Cup champions England 3-2. Russell played a key role in the series win having scored 105 runs in five matches and averaged 35. He also scalped seven wickets, underling him as one of the best all-rounders in the world.

