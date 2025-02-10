Martin Guptill delivered a once-in-a-lifetime performance in the ongoing Legend 90 League, hammering an unbeaten 160 off just 49 balls to lead Chhattisgarh Warriors to a commanding 89-run victory over Big Boys Unikari on Monday (Feb 10). The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium witnessed sheer carnage as Guptill’s explosive innings single-handedly outscored the opposition’s total.

Opting to bat first, the Warriors got off to a steady start before Guptill unleashed havoc. The veteran New Zealand opener reached his half-century in just 21 balls before shifting into overdrive. The 12th over proved pivotal, as he smashed 29 runs off Ishan Malhotra, reaching his century in just 34 balls—the first-ever ton in the tournament’s history. His next fifty came in just 13 deliveries, taking his tally to a record-breaking 160 not out—the highest individual score of the tournament.

Guptill’s brutal knock featured 12 fours and 16 sixes, striking at a mind-boggling 326.53. He was well-supported by Rishi Dhawan, who remained unbeaten on 76 off 42 balls. The duo stitched together a staggering 240-run partnership—the highest in the competition—propelling Chhattisgarh Warriors to 240/0 in just 15 overs, marking the first-ever 200+ total in the league.

Martin Guptill goes absolutely berserk, smashing 160 runs off just 49 deliveries, including 16 maximums! 😱#Legend90onFanCode pic.twitter.com/6Bpkw4aEA4 — FanCode (@FanCode) February 10, 2025

Facing a monumental chase, Big Boys Unikari faltered under pressure. Their innings started poorly with Jatin Saxena falling early to Manan Sharma, followed by captain Ishan Malhotra, who was dismissed by Abhimanyu Mithun. Despite resistance from Saurabh Tiwary (37) and Robin Bist (55),* the team struggled to gain momentum, eventually finishing at 151/4, 89 runs short of the target.

With this dominant win, Chhattisgarh Warriors notched up their third consecutive victory, soaring to the top of the table.

