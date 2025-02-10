Former cricketer Atul Wassan has backed Team India as one of the favourites to win the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 as days remain before the start of the tournament. India one of the favourites to win the title have been backed by Wassan as he reckons the Men in Blue have a perfect combination. India begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh before taking on Pakistan on February 23.

India are favourites to win Champions Trophy

“I think India have a good combination of players, especially in the all-rounder’s department. Rohit Sharma returning to form was a positive sign for the Indian team and could be a huge factor in the Champions Trophy 2025,” Wassan said on the sidelines of the trophy inauguration of Restaurant Cricket League 2025(RCL) on Monday (Feb 10).

According to Wassan, India have the perfect balance in the middle order as they have the likes of Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana and now Varun Chakaravarthy.

India chase Champions Trophy glory

Having reached the Champions Trophy final in the last two tournaments, India will look to bid for another title this time. The Men in Blue shared the Champions Trophy with Sri Lanka in 2002 and then won it in 2013 in England. Rohit Sharma will lead India while Shubman Gill will act as deputy to him during the tournament.