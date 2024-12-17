Hamilton, New Zealand

England Test captain Ben Stokes is a lion-hearted cricketer. Having weathered several storms during his decorated all-format career, Stokes has come on the top every time. The English all-rounder suffered a recurrence of a left hamstring injury during the just-concluded final Test against New Zealand in Hamilton but promises not to hold back on his workload, instead promising to come back stronger.

Advertisment

England lost the final Test at Seddon Park by 453 runs but claimed the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy 2-1. Stokes suffered a setback to his already struggling hamstring on the third day of the Test, getting ruled out of the remainder of the game later.

ALSO READ: BGT, Gabba Test: KL Rahul pats Akash-Bumrah's 10th wicket stand for helping India escape follow-on

"I worked really hard to get myself into position to play the role that I did this game," Stokes said. "And it's just one of those unfortunate things. But nah, I ain't holding back. Every time you walk out to the field as an athlete, you're putting yourself at risk of getting injured. Whether you feel great or you don't feel great. I worked my arse off to get to where I was in this game in particularly with my body. It's just sod's law - the first time in a while I feel like I'm young again, something happens."

Advertisment

"Obviously, [I was] incredibly disappointed walking off yesterday, very emotional about the whole thing,” he continued.

Stokes underwent knee surgery after the ODI World Cup last year, and eight months later, in August 2024, he tore his hamstring while playing in The Hundred, getting ruled out of the remainder of the home summer.

Though he returned in time for the away New Zealand Tests, Stokes took time before going full throttle with the ball in hand during the first innings of this Test, bowling 23 overs on day one—the most he did on a single day across his career.

Advertisment

"You're always asking yourself, 'Could I have done more? Should have done this, should have done that?' But you know, when you sleep in it, and you take the emotion out of it, you realise that when you're walking out there, you're always putting yourself at risk of an injury,” he continued.

Disappointed with the loss

England played 17 Tests this year, marking their busiest cricket calendar. They won nine matches and lost eight, including the final one of the year in Hamilton, with Stokes sounding satisfied with their series win of the year.

"We came here to beat New Zealand, a team, who wherever they go in the world, are very competitive and knew they were going to be full of confidence after their historic win in India."

"To play the cricket that we did in the first two games was very, very pleasing. We came here this week with the same attitude, same mindset, that we always do in the first two games out here. We just didn't play anywhere near our capabilities,” Stokes noted.

(With inputs from agencies)