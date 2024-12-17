Gabba, Brisbane

Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah’s unbeaten 10th wicket stand highlights a tough yet almost game-saving day for India at the Gabba in Brisbane, and the innings’ highest-scorer KL Rahul has nothing but praise to pour on the pair. While a fielding howler earlier gave Rahul another life on day four, which he made the most of by hitting a gritty 84, he lauded the tailenders for playing out the last half hour and standing tall to help India escape follow-on on day four.

Though several rain interruptions across two days (third and fourth) during India’s first innings resulted in a break in momentum for both teams, the visitors managed not to drop the guard as they will enter the fifth and final day on 252 for nine, trailing behind by 193 runs.

After India got reduced to 213 for nine, they were still 32 runs behind the follow-on mark. Akash and Bumrah took it upon themselves to see India through this deadlock, and with sheer grit, determination, and a few shiny strokes, they managed to do it.

The Indian dressing room erupted in joy, with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Gautam Gambhir jumping out of their seats.

“Yes, it's very good to see when the lower-order chips in and scores runs. That's something we discuss in our meetings. The bowlers work hard on their batting. It's really good to see that they could go there and get that little partnership. Avoiding the follow-on makes a huge difference.”

“Knowing that there's a little bit of rain around, we needed to find a way to stay in the game. Akash and Bumrah did that, and it was a great way to end the day for us," KL Rahul said during the post-day presser at the Gabba.

Rahul said he enjoyed watching the contest from the far end, saying how the pair batted, dodged the bouncers, and hit a couple of sixes was impressive.

"It was a great contest in the last half-an-hour. Not just the runs they scored or the way they batted, the heart that they showed to keep away the bouncers, to get behind the ball, to defend the ball well, and play some shots. It's really good. It will give them a lot of confidence and will give the group a lot of confidence," he added.

Meanwhile, rain interruption is expected to play the spoilsport for the third straight day (on day five), with a result unlikely.

(With inputs from agencies)