The ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) has seen some of the best catches in cricket history. However, with each passing game, the standards just keep getting high. On Wednesday (Jan 15), Australian fielder, Lachlan Shaw pulled off an arduous effort to deny a six to the opposition.

In the contest between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers, the team from Sydney was bowling first and Lachlan Shaw saved a six on the boundary ropes, and his effort was certainly the best in the history.

The incident took place on the first ball of the 11th over in the Adelaide Strikers' innings. Strikers’ batter, Alex Ross slog swept a tossed up delivery towards the deep square leg region. Have a look at the video below:

Good grief Lachlan Shaw that is an all-time save!#BBL14 pic.twitter.com/cEwVF1TRe3 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 15, 2025

The ball connected well and it was destined for a maximum, but fielder, Shaw had other plans. Standing on the edge of the ropes as the ball was heading over his head, he leaped in the air and showed his acrobatic skills to deflect the ball back as he saved a certain six.

The Big Bash League official account on social media X shared the clip of Shaw's fielding effort with the caption, “Good grief Lachlan Shaw that is an all-time save!”

Smith to the rescue for Sixers

Steve Smith racked up a half-century in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 to help his team Sydney Sixers register win over Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday (Jan 15). Smith made 52 runs off just 31 balls, continuing his superb form.

Chasing a target of 183 runs, Smith opened the innings, providing his side with a much-needed catalyst in their chase. Despite a lack of contributions from his teammates, Smith’s brilliance was on full display, as he took control of the game with his explosive batting.