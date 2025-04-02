KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Streaming: After facing an embarrassing defeat against Mumbai Indians on Monday (Mar 31), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to get back to winning ways as they face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium with SRH also suffering from poor form ahead of the crunch contest. Ahead of the clash between KKR and SRH, here are all the key details of the IPL 2025 contest, including match time and venue.

Advertisment

Also read: 'Updated IPL 2025 Points Table': Check points table, match results, NKKR with wins, loss and other key details



Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live Streaming Details

Here’s everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for the KKR vs SRH IPL match:

Advertisment

When is the KKR vs SRH IPL match? Date

The KKR vs SRH IPL match will be played on Thursday (April 3).

Where is the KKR vs SRH IPL match being played?

Advertisment

The match will be hosted at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the KKR vs SRH IPL match start?

The KKR vs SRH IPL match will commence at 7:30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the KKR vs SRH IPL match in India on TV?

The live telecast of the KKR vs SRH IPL match will be available on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD).

How can I watch the KKR vs SRH IPL match online?

The KKR vs SRH IPL match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar App and website in India.

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Sub: Anrich Nortje

SunRisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Impact Sub: Adam Zampa