England batting great Joe Root has plenty to look forward to this season, with the five-match home Test series against India and away Ashes later in the year, but what he is not keen on picking is England’s white-ball captaincy. Following Jos Buttler’s departure as the ODI and T20I captain, the ECB has been on his replacement lookout, with Root also considered a potential option.

Root, who led England in Tests from 2017 to 2022, said the captaincy ship sailed long back and that he harbours different ambitions. Although Root denied thinking about wearing the captaincy hat once again, he put pride alongside it, saying that whosoever is chosen (to succeed Buttler) shall get an opportunity to do a brilliant job.

"I don't think so,” Root said of becoming England’s next white-ball captain while chatting with Sky Sports. "I think that ship's sailed. I think I've done my time as a captain in England, but I'm sure whoever gets the opportunity to do it will be extremely proud and do a brilliant job.”

Time for reset

Meanwhile, England’s first-round exit from the Champions Trophy 2025 saw Buttler resign as England captain, with Root taking positives out of a shallow campaign. He said England has a great chance to reset and take things forward, trying to scale the heights they did after the 2015 WC debacle.

"The Champions Trophy was disappointing. We didn't play anywhere near what we're capable of, but there's so much talent and so much more to come from that team.

"I think it's a really good opportunity to reset and to move forward again as a group and get back to the heights that we know we're capable of and where we were in and around that 2015 to 2019 phase [winning the World Cup in 2019],” Root added.

Meanwhile, emerging star batter Harry Brook and former World Cup Ben Stokes are the leading contenders for England’s white-ball captaincy, with opener Ben Duckett admitting living his dream should he get picked, but that looks unlikely.

England’s home Test series against India begins on June 20 in Leeds.

(With inputs from agencies)