India paceman Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday (Jan 28) was named cricketer of the year by the International Cricket Council.

He was honoured with the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2024. Bumrah beat fellow nominees Travis Head, Joe Root, and Harry Brook to the award as he became the fifth recipient from India, after Rahul Dravid (2004), Sachin Tendulkar (2010), Ravichandran Ashwin (2016) and Virat Kohli (2017, 2018).

“Across formats, Bumrah's 2024 exploits were a masterclass in skill, precision, and relentless consistency, as he shattered record after record and cemented his place as the world's premier fast bowler,” the ICC website read.

“The current No. 1 ranked bowler in the ICC Test Rankings became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 200 Test wickets, achieving the feat with a sub-20 bowling average - the best in history.”

On Monday, Bumrah was named ICC men's Test Cricketer of the Year for amassing 71 wickets in just 13 matches at a jaw-dropping sub-15 average, statistics that placed him heads and shoulders above his contemporaries during a phenomenal 2024.

Bumrah expressed his delight at winning the award, pointing out that winning the T20 World Cup in 2024 was a moment which will always be close to his heart.

“I am really happy to be winning the Sir Garfield Sobers Men's Cricketer of the Year award. Last year was really memorable, especially winning the T20 World Cup in Barbados. It will always be close to my heart.”