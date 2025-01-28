Former South African cricketer and captain, AB de Villiers announced retirement after the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He later said the reason behind his sudden retirement was that his younger child accidentally kicked him in the eyes, and he started to lose vision after that.

Four years later, the former cricketer has recovered from the injury and is now set to feature in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends. He announced it on X on Tuesday (Jan 28)

See the post here:

It’s official. I will be playing for the South African team @WCLSAChampions in the upcoming @WclLeague 2025! 🌟



Mark your calendars: the tournament runs from 18th July to 2nd August.



Can’t wait to renew rivalry with so many legends from five other countries. I’m heading to the… pic.twitter.com/4GnUwdP8LB — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 28, 2025

Reflecting on his return, the 40-year-old said that he previously lost the urge to play the sport but playing with his sons in the garden has revived his spirit to return to the cricket field. Now, he is actively preparing himself in the gym and announced himself for the World Championship of Legends, set to begin in July 2025.

