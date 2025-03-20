Ace India seamer Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, fuelling his chances of making a potential early comeback in the IPL 2025. Bumrah reported at the NCA for the second time in over a week to assess his readiness for the 18th edition of the cash-rich league starting Saturday (Mar 22). Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the marquee clash on Sunday evening.

Advertisment

Bumrah suffered a back injury during the fifth and final BGT Test against Australia at the SCG in January and has been out of action since. Though he came close to attaining full fitness in time for the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2025, a last-minute lapse forced the selectors to overlook him; despite not having him, India won its third CT title by beating New Zealand in the final.

However, with the IPL 2025 just around the corner, MI is sweating over Bumrah’s fitness. During his first visit to the NCA, Bumrah complained of back pain and discomfort while bowling, with the NCA doctors recommending specific exercises for the same, further advising him to return a week later.

Should Bumrah feel comfortable in his follow-through, jump, and while delivering the ball, he shall return earlier than expected to the Mumbai Indians squad for the impending season. However, per latest reports, the ace seamer would miss the first week's action.

Advertisment

On his potential return date, MI’s head coach Mahela Jayawardene said, "He just started that progress. We have to wait and see what their feedback is on him. At the moment, everything is going well, but obviously, it is on a day-to-day basis, the progress. He is in good spirits, and hopefully, he can join the team sooner."

Also read | IPL 2025 Rule Change: BCCI informs all captains of two massive rule changes ahead of IPL 2025, check out

"Obviously, not having him is a challenge. He is one of the best bowlers in the world and he has been a fantastic pro for us for many years," he further said during the pre-season presser.

Advertisment

Sanju to report at NCA next month

Besides, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson will also return to the NCA for clearance next month. After receiving partial clearance over his finger injury, Sanju can bat but wasn't cleared to keep wickets following surgery on his index finger.

As a result, RR decided to use him as the impact player for the first three games, with young batter Riyan Parag named team captain in his place. After three matches, Samson will report to the NCA to determine his role in the remainder of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies)