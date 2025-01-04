Jasprit Bumrah left the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for scans amid an injury scare just after lunch on day two of the fifth BGT Test against Australia. Bumrah bowled one over post lunch and walked off the ground with BCCI’s integrity manager Anshuman Upadhyay, later recorded boarding the car.

Team India’s stand-in captain is playing his fifth straight Test in this series and might have pulled up a bit. Though he never looked uncomfortable walking off the venue, the board has yet to release an official statement on his injury status.

Bumrah picked just one wicket in Australia’s first innings, removing Marnus Labuschagne on four early on day two. Though he shared a heated moment with Aussie newcomer Sam Konstas late on day one, leading to Usman Khawaja’s dismissal on the next ball, Bumrah kept the rookie batter quiet the next day with tight lines.

Bumrah bowled a four-over spell earlier, removing Marnus and taking his tally to 32 in just one series Down Under – going past late Bishan Singh Bedi’s longstanding record of 31 wickets in 1977/78. Later, the premier seamer returned to bowl another three-over spell and just one after lunch before walking off the ground for a checkup.

India wrap up Australia on 181

India won the first two sessions on the second day of the decisive Sydney Test, picking nine Australian wickets. They began proceedings with Labuschagne’s wicket before Mohammed Siraj struck gold, picking Konstas and Travis Head in the same over. Though Konstas never looked comfortable on the surface, which offered everything for the seamers, Head departed for another single-digit score in three innings.

With Australia losing four wickets inside 40 runs, the pressure mounted on the veteran Steve Smith and debutant Beau Webster to bail the team out of trouble. The pair did well in achieving their target but lost Smith to Prasidh Krishna shortly before lunch.

Webster completed his maiden international fifty in the next session but failed to get any support from the other end.

The wickets kept tumbling, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Krishna doing the damage.

Australia lost nine wickets for 166, with Siraj returning to pick the final one in Scott Boland, dismissing Australia on 181 in their first innings.

Jaiswal smashes four fours to Starc

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal showed no signs of compliance as he whacked four fours to Mitchell Starc off his first over, all on the offside, giving India a brilliant start.

(With inputs from agencies)