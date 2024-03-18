'I've a little list': Candice Warner lashes out at husband David Warner's critics

Australian cricketer David Warner's wife Candice Warner has lashed out at her husband's critics after he was targeted following his Test retirement announcement. Candice said she a 'little list' of people who had wronged her husband.

When Warner announced his Test retirement last year, former Australian player Mitchell Johnson launched a scathing attack on the opener.

Without naming Johnson, Candice said: "There was always that level of someone wanting him to fail. David didn't care so much about what was written about him, but I did and I still do because I'm so protective of him."

"I've got a little list of all the people who have said some really horrible things and there have been times where I can't bite my tongue. It was just a massive pile-on because it was easy and you could get a headline," she added.

What did Johnson say?

Writing for The West Australian, Johnson questioned why David Warner was getting to choose his farewell series after his involvement in the infamous Sandpaper Gate (during the South Africa series in 2018).

"It's been five years and David Warner has still never really owned the ball-tampering scandal. Now the way he is going out is underpinned by more of the same arrogance and disrespect to our country," Johnson wrote.

"As we prepare for David Warner's farewell series, can somebody please tell me why? Why a struggling Test opener gets to nominate his own retirement date. And why a player at the centre of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history warrants a hero's send-off?” added Johnson.

Quizzed later what prompted him to write such comments about his former teammate, Johnson revealed he had concerns about the conflict of interest in deciding Warner’s future involving chief selector George Bailey.

Although Warner restrained himself from reverting to Johnson publically, his incredible hundred in the first innings (164 against Pakistan) in Perth answered most questions. He signed off his from his Test career by smashing another half-century and walked out on his own terms.

The Australian opener is expected retire from the international circuit following the culmination of the T20 World Cup later this year.