'It was a top decision': Virender Sehwag reflects on Aus's decision to include Travis Head despite injury

Australia were at their fluent best on Sunday (Nov 19) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as they got the better of hosts India in the ODI World Cup final. A six-wicket win for Pat Cummins’ side saw them clinch their sixth title on the global stage as India were outclassed left, right, and center. After the win, former India player and World Cup winner Virender Sehwag admired the decision of Australian selectors to back Travis Head despite his injury in the first half of the tournament. Many Congratulations Australia on winning the World Cup. They were the best side on the day of the finals. Travis Head was simply unbelievable,was the POTM in WTC finals,won the semis for Aus and played one of the best ever innings in a WC Final and finished the game.

“Australia's decision to have him in the squad despite him missing the first half of the World Cup to injury was a top decision.

“We can hold our heads high for the effort our boys gave throughout the tournament, they gave us many moments of joy throughout the WC, but unfortunately weren't able to cross the line in the finals,” the 2011 ODI World Cup winner further added.

Australia beat India in final

India were outclassed on all fronts in the final of the ODI World Cup after their impressive batting line-up managed to put on only 240 runs in their 50 overs. KL Rahul was the top scorer for India with 66 runs while Virat Kohli scored his ninth fifty in the ODI World Cup on Sunday. In a fitting reply, the Aussies weathered the early pressure to clinch their sixth ODI World Cup after Travis Head scored a 137-run knock while Marnus Labuschagne scored an unbeaten 58. The pair stitched a partnership of 192 for the fourth wicket that laid the foundation for the win.