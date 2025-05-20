IPL shifts RCB-SRH to Lucknow, playoffs shifted from Hyderabad and Kolkata to Mullanpur and Ahmedabad

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has shifted Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) home game fixture on May 23 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to Lucknow. This comes after India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert warning for Bengaluru.

The yellow warning means 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' which is predicted by the IMD in Bengaluru until Thursday (May 22). Notably RCB, which are currently second on the points table with 17 points from 12 games, saw their last game against KKR get washed out at home as well.

After playing against SRH, they'll play their last league game of season against LSG on May 27 at the same venue. SRH, meanwhile, have been asked to stay in Lucknow after beating the home team in their last league game against on Monday (May 19).

The switch gives RCB a clear picture and a better chance to consolidate their top-two finish now that the looming rain threat has been taken care of.

The IPL, as reported by the ESPNCricinfo, has also shifted the two playoff games from Hyderabad and Kolkata to Mullanpur and Ahmedabad.

Mullanpur, the home ground of Punjab Kings, will host the first and second qualifier on May 29 and 31, respectively while Ahmedabad will host the eliminator and the final on June 1 and 3, respectively.

More to follow…