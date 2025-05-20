Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are out of IPL 2025 playoff contention and owner Sanjiv Goenka acknowledges that 'it's been challenging.' LSG were holding on to a fine thread to make it to the playoff but that hope vanished after their loss against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday (May 19).

"It's been a challenging second half of the season, but there's much to take heart in. The spirit, the effort, and the moments of excellence give us a lot to build on. Two games remain. Let's play with pride and finish strong. #LSGvsSRH," Goenka wrote on X after the loss against SRH.

Lucknow started by winning four of their first games - putting them in the top half of the points table. In the next six games, however, they lost five matches including last four consecutively and are currently at seventh place on the table with just 10 points to their name.

Skipper Rishabh Pant also agreed that it became hard for them to close the gaps created by injuries.

"We knew we had gaps to fill because of injuries. As a team we had decided not to talk about it. But it became to close the gaps. The way we planned the auction, if we would have had the same bowling, the story would have been different. Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don't. We take pride in the way we played and will look at the positives," Pant said after the game.

Lucknow's next two games are on May 22 against Gujarat Titans and on May 27 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The match against RCB is also the last league stage match of the season before the playoffs begin.

Three teams have already qualified for the IPL 2025 - RCB, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings - and Delhi Capitals or Mumbai Indians will fill up the last slot.