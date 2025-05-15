Published: May 15, 2025, 08:55 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 08:55 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume on Saturday (May 17) after a brief hiatus due to India-Pakistan conflict. The rescheduled season, however, has impacted foreign players' availability but the league has addressed that.

In a memo issued to the franchise as reported by the ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI has approved temporary replacements for the players who are not going to be the part of rescheduled season. As per the new schedule, the final will be played on June 3.

"Given the non-availability of certain foreign players due to national commitments or personal reasons or any injury or illness, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament," the league said.

The replacement players, however, won't be allowed to retain by the franchise ahead of the next year's auction, clarified IPL.

"This decision is subject to the condition that the Temporary Replacement players taken from this point forward will not be eligible for retention in the following year. Temporary Replacement players will have to register for the IPL Player Auction 2026."

IPL allows the teams to name replacement before the 12th match of the season and those replacements are eligible to be retained in the auction next year.

Some of the franchises did name replacements before the suspension of the season, i.e. Sediqullah Atal (Delhi Capitals), Mayank Agarwal (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Nandre Burger (both Rajasthan Royals), and all these players are eligible to be retained for the next season.

While most of the players have confirmed their availability for the rescheduled season, some including Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC), Jos Buttler (GT) and Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings) have withdrawn.

The IPL was suspended after rise in tensions between India and Pakistan following India's strike on nine terror camps across in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.