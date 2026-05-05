/IPL 2026 | 'Not being used correctly': Ex-India assistant coach Bangar on Bumrah's struggle

Former India assistant coach Sanjay Bangar says Mumbai Indians are not using ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah correctly. The statement comes after Bumrah gave away 45 runs in four overs in IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday (May 4) including 31 in two powerplay overs. Bumrah has been horribly out of form this IPL, taking just three wickets in 10 matches played so far. MI's ranking shows Bumrah's struggles among other factors with the five-time champions being ninth on the 10-team points table, having secured only six points from three wins and seven losses in 10 matches.

Why Bumrah is struggling in IPL 2026?

Speaking after MI's six-wicket win over LSG, orchestrated by the batters, Bangar said on ESPNCricinfo's TimeOut: "He is trying very, very hard and it's very unlike Bumrah to go for 31 in the first two overs. An average pace of 134 with the fastest being 141 [in the game]. So he is trying his heart out - you can see it in his body language that he is hurting - but I just feel that he is not being used correctly. He was bowled in the second over, then again in the fourth over. I am a firm believer that you give your [best] bowler two good overs right at the start [the first and the third]."

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What is ailing MI in IPL 2026?