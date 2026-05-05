/IPL 2026 | LSG’s playoff hopes alive? How Rishabh Pant’s men can still make top 4

Lucknow Super Giants suffered their seventh defeat of IPL 2026, going down to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday (May 4). LSG posted huge 228/5, powered by Nicholas Pooran’s blistering 63 off 21 balls and a valuable 44 from Mitchell Marsh. In reply, Mumbai took control early, with Rohit Sharma (84 off 44) and Ryan Rickelton (83 off 32) putting on a commanding 143-run opening stand to guide the chase in 18.4 overs and seal a six-wicket win.

After the match, Pant admitted that his team would need a fair bit of “luck” to remain in contention for a top-four finish. He isn’t wrong, as LSG are now heavily dependent on the results of the other teams.

However, on the positive side, LSG’s record - nine matches, two wins and seven losses, are same as MI’s before this game. And if MI can still qualify, so can LSG.

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What LSG must do to qualify