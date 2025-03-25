Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant had a horrible outing in the debut match for his new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. Not only he got out on a six-ball duck, Pant also missed a stumping chance that would have won LSG the IPL 2025 game against Delhi Capitals (DC).

The skipper, however, is not paying much attention to it and said that 'they should play good cricket' instead.

"Definitely luck plays a little bit of part in the game for sure," he said after the one-wicket loss.

"If it would've missed the pad, it would've been a big chance for stumping. But these things happen in cricket. Instead of focusing on these things we should play good cricket instead of thinking about the luck factor."

The stumping came at a crucial juncture with DC nine wickets down and Ashutosh Sharma - who won the game eventually - stranded on the non-strike.

Shahbaz Ahmed bowled a perfect spinning delivery which DC's Mohit Sharma missed - the ball missed the stumps as well and hit the pads. Pant, however, failed to collect it and missed the chance to win the game for his team.

Pant did take a review but the ball was missing the stumps - Mohit took a single on the next ball before Ashutosh finished it with a six.

The LSG skipper also acknowledged losing momentum while batting. LSG were 161/3 at a point with Pant just gone back and Nicholas Pooran still on the crease who was batting at 70 off 27 balls.

Everything derailed form there on as LSG could manage only 209/8. While bowling, DC were on its knees for most part and with Tristan Stubbs being dismissed, they were 113/6 and nearly out of race.

"Our batters batted really well. We might have lost momentum in between overs 13-17, but it was a pretty good score on this wicket," said Pant.