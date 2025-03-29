IPL team Mumbai Indians (MI) stood at the bottom of the points table last season, having won just four from 14 contested matches. This season, they aim to better their standings and win the tournament for the record sixth time. Former team captain and veteran opener Rohit Sharma shared his thoughts on the team’s mindset in a candid chat in the franchise’s video posted on their social media handles, saying he stands by MI’s mindset.

Advertisment

Rohit captained MI to five IPL titles, but the franchise replaced him with all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the team skipper last season. With the new leadership and faces in the squad, the team failed to gel under Pandya’s captaincy, eventually losing most games and getting knocked out sooner than others. Speaking on the challenges he and the side faced last year, Rohit said,

“It was a low for the team, and I thought we didn't play our best cricket. And there were so many things to look forward to after the IPL. I knew a World Cup was coming up, and then I had to shift my focus to the World Cup, knowing that this would be my last T20 World Cup. So I wanted to make it count.”

Rohit’s love affair with MI

Advertisment

Rohit has won IPL six times, five with MI and one with now-defunct Deccan Chargers. Since switching sides in 2011, Rohit has achieved everything that there is to at MI; now, even when the chips are down, and his performances have dropped significantly over the years, he remains motivated to do it for the team and help them win games and more titles.

Also read | IPL 2025: India Test great ‘quite surprised’ by CSK head coach’s ‘no home advantage at Chepauk' remarks

Rohit echoed Mumbai’s mantra, saying everything changed over the years, including his teammates, his role and even his batting position, yet nothing has stopped him from scaling heights at the team he loves playing for.

Advertisment

"Since the time I started to now, a lot of things have changed. I used to bat middle order then, now I'm opening the batting. I was captain then. I'm not the captain now. There were a few teammates who I played with and won the championship, they are not there. They're in the coaching role now, so the roles have changed, a lot of things have changed, but the mindset has not changed."

"What I want to do for this team has not changed, which is to go out there and win games and win trophies. That is what MI is known for. All these years we've gone and won trophies, won games from a situation that no one ever believed. So that is MI and that is what Mumbai is known for," Rohit continued.

Watch Video -

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will play Gujarat Titans in their next IPL 2025 match on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies)