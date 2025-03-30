Mumbai Indians’ star batter Suryakumar Yadav had a terrifying moment during an IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans when he was struck on the helmet by a rising delivery. The impact was so severe that he immediately fell flat on the ground, leaving players and fans in shock.

The incident occurred when Suryakumar attempted to play a short-pitched ball but misjudged its trajectory. The ball struck him hard on the helmet, causing him to collapse. The stadium fell silent as medical personnel rushed onto the field to assess his condition. Fortunately, after initial treatment, he was able to get back on his feet, though he looked visibly shaken.

Cameras captured his wife, Devisha Shetty, in the stands, looking extremely anxious. Her worried expression quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing their concern for the MI batter. Many took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery, while some praised his resilience.

Watch the video here:

Despite the scary moment, Suryakumar showed great determination and continued his innings after passing the concussion test.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to bowl first. GT openers Shubman Gill (38 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Sai Sudarshan put the team to a fine start with a 78-run stand. Another half-century stand came between Sudarshan and Jos Buttler (39 in 24 balls). Sudarshan played a solid knock of 63 in 41 balls. From 179/4, GT suffered a mini-collapse towards the end as they were restricted to 196/8 in 20 overs.

In the run chase of 197 runs, MI lost Rohit Sharma (8) and Ryan Rickelton early. However, Tilak Varma (39 in 36 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (48 in 28 balls) tried fighting it out for MI with a 62-run stand. Following their dismissal, MI lost their way and were restricted to 160/6 in 20 overs.

(With inputs from agencies)