Gujarat Titans' pace sensation Mohammed Siraj delivered a breathtaking performance against Mumbai Indians in the 9th match of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The right-arm pacer made an immediate impact, striking in his very first over with a stunning in-swinging delivery that sent MI opener Rohit Sharma’s stumps flying. The delivery was so precise and unplayable that even Rohit was left in disbelief.

Siraj began the over with a dot ball before Rohit responded with back-to-back boundaries. However, the pacer quickly turned the tables, dismissing the MI veteran in spectacular fashion.

Rohit has endured a rough start to IPL 2025, having been dismissed for a duck in the opening game and now registering another low score against GT.

Despite his recent struggles, Rohit remains a stalwart of Mumbai Indians. Reflecting on his 15-year journey with the franchise, the former MI captain spoke about the evolution of the team and his role within it. Though his batting position and leadership status have changed, his mindset and dedication to MI’s success remain unchanged.

"Things have obviously changed—earlier I batted in the middle order, now I open. I was the captain, and now I am not. Some of my former teammates are now in coaching roles. But my mindset remains the same," Rohit shared in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their X handle.

He reaffirmed his commitment to MI’s winning culture, saying, "What I want to do for this team has not changed—it's about winning games and trophies. MI has a legacy of turning impossible situations into victories, and that remains our identity."

Rohit also spoke fondly of MI’s consistency over the years, from the welcoming atmosphere to the unchanged traditions. "From the moment you arrive, everything is the same—your kit, your jersey, and the warmth of the people. That’s something special about Mumbai Indians, and it should never change."

