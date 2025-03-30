Following Gujarat Titans' (GT) victory over Mumbai Indians (MI), skipper Shubman Gill shared insights into his team's decision to play on a black soil pitch. He explained that batting second on such surfaces becomes challenging once the ball gets old, making it harder for batters to clear boundaries.

GT clinched a 36-run win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with standout performances from Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj in the bowling department, while Sai Sudharsan contributed a crucial half-century. With this win, GT added two points to their tally and continued their perfect record of 4-0 against MI at Ahmedabad, improving their overall head-to-head to 4-2.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gill said, "The decision to play on black soil was made before the first match. This wicket suits us well. Once the ball gets old, clearing boundaries becomes tough, so we aimed to maximise the powerplay. Plans don’t always go as expected, but today they worked in our favor. I kept Rashid (Khan) for the end, but since the pacers were doing well, I decided to stick with them. Prasidh was bowling exceptionally, so we capitalised on that momentum."

Sai Sudarshan shines for Guajrat

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to bowl first. GT openers Shubman Gill (38 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Sai Sudarshan put the team to a fine start with a 78-run stand. Another half-century stand came between Sudarshan and Jos Buttler (39 in 24 balls, with five fours and a six). Sudarshan played a solid knock of 63 in 41 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. From 179/4, GT suffered a mini-collapse towards the end as they were restricted to 196/8 in 20 overs.

Skipper Hardik Pandya (2/29) was the pick of the bowlers for MI, while Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Satyanarayana Raju each took a wicket.

In the run chase of 197 runs, MI lost Rohit Sharma (8) and Ryan Rickelton early. However, Tilak Varma (39 in 36 balls, with three fours and a six) and Suryakumar Yadav (48 in 28 balls, with a four and four sixes) tried fighting it out for MI with a 62-run stand. Following their dismissal, MI lost their way and were restricted to 160/6 in 20 overs.

(With inputs from agencies)