Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) have reached an agreement to maintain the allocation of 3,900 complimentary passes, settling their recent dispute.

Advertisment

On Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad accused the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president of blackmail, coercion and threatening its staff at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad.

The SRH team, owned by the Chennai-based Sun Group, has also alleged that HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao locked the corporate boxes hours before their game against Lucknow Super Giants (March 27), and has sought a meeting with the association to sort out the vexing issue of tickets and complimentary passes. The franchise even considered relocating its home matches if the issue persisted. HCA denied the allegations.

Also Read: 'Updated IPL 2025 Points Table': Check points table, match results, NRR with wins, loss and other key details

Advertisment

'HCA & SRH are committed to working together'

To resolve the standoff, HCA secretary R. Devraj met with SRH representatives Kiran, Saravanan, and Rohit Suresh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The discussions focused on adhering to the existing tri-party agreement between SRH, HCA, and the BCCI, which dictates that 10% of the stadium's capacity is allocated as complimentary passes.

After further telephonic discussions with SRH CEO Mr. Shanmugam, both parties agreed to keep the existing 3,900-pass allocation unchanged.

Advertisment

"HCA and SRH are committed to working together amicably to enhance the spectator experience at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium," a joint statement said, adding that the HCA has assured SRH of full cooperation moving forward.