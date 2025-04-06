Sanju Samson etched his name into Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) history books on Saturday, becoming the captain with the most wins in the franchise’s Indian Premier League (IPL) journey. Samson achieved the milestone during RR’s emphatic 50-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur.

This marked Sanju Samson’s 32nd win as RR skipper, surpassing the late Australian legend Shane Warne, who led the franchise to 31 wins between 2008 and 2011. Warne, who famously captained RR to their maiden IPL title in 2008, finished his tenure with 31 wins and 24 losses.

Since taking over the reins in 2021, Samson has now led RR in 62 matches, with 32 wins, 29 losses, and one no result. Under his leadership, the Royals reached the IPL final in 2022, finishing runners-up to Gujarat Titans, and made the playoffs again in 2024.

Coming to the match, After PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl, RR got off to a flying start, thanks to an 89-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson. Jaiswal top-scored with a fluent 67 off 45 balls, including three fours and five sixes. Samson contributed a quick 38 off 26, striking six boundaries.

Finishing flourishes came from Riyan Parag (43* off 25, 3 fours, 3 sixes) and Shimron Hetmyer (20 off 12, 2 fours, 1 six), helping RR post an imposing total of 205/4 in their 20 overs. Lockie Ferguson led the PBKS bowling attack with figures of 2/37, while Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen picked up one wicket each.

In response, PBKS had a rocky start and were soon reeling at 43/4, courtesy of a fiery spell from Jofra Archer (3/25). A fighting 88-run stand between Nehal Wadhera (62 off 41, 5 fours, 3 sixes) and Glenn Maxwell (30 off 21, 3 fours, 1 six) briefly revived PBKS’ hopes. However, once they departed, the chase fizzled out.

RR bowlers continued to apply pressure, with Sandeep Sharma (2/21) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/26) providing excellent support. PBKS ultimately stumbled to 155/9 in their 20 overs, suffering their first defeat of IPL 2025.

We missed the trick: Sunil Joshi

Following the loss, PBKS spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi reflected on the tactical choices made during the game. Speaking at the post-match press conference, he admitted that the team may have underutilised their spin resources.

“We have a long season ahead. I think we missed the trick—we could have bowled a couple more overs of spin with Glenn Maxwell and Chahal. So we missed the trick, and going forward, we will look into it,” Joshi remarked.

(With inputs from agencies)