Ashutosh Sharma did exactly what Delhi Capitals had bought him for in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction last year - finishing the games and taking the team over the line. The hard-hitting batter brought his new franchise back from the brink and took them to a win by one wicket against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday (Mar 24) in IPL 2025.

The 210-run chase wasn't easy anyway and the falling wickets didn't help DC's cause either. Even Ashutosh wasn't finding the middle of his bat and was 19 off 19 balls at one point.

The batter, however, asserts that he was not panicking and that he just wanted to take the game deep which he did and in some style.

"[The mindset is to] just follow the basics and believe in my ability. I was just following the process and wanted to take the game as deep as possible. My plan was to accelerate in the slog overs and ensure I batted till the 20th over. I had full confidence in my ability. I really enjoyed being out there, and my hard work paid off.:

DC needed 39 runs from last three overs which was made possible by debutant Vipraj Nigam's 15-ball 39. Then Ashu took over - he smashed LSG's best bowler Ravi Bishnoi for two sixes and a four in the 18th over.

DC lost one more wicket in the 19th over and was left with just one wicket when Ashutosh hit 12 runs including a four and a six on the last two balls of the penultimate over.

The drama went on in the last over as LSG skipper and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant missed a stumping chance which could have ended the game but Ashu came on strike and won the game with a six - showing nerves of steel.

He remained not out on 66 off 31 balls hitting five fours and as many sixes - if he continues to bat like this, DC sure have one less thing to worry about going forward in the season.