Following their thrilling win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mitchell Starc praised skipper Axar Patel for his composure and remarkable evolution into a 'dominant all-rounder' on the international stage.

Axar's captaincy debut for DC began on a high note as his team overcame a shaky start while chasing 210 runs. Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam played heroic knocks, guiding DC to a dramatic one-wicket victory that will be remembered for a long time.

Speaking after the match, Starc lauded Axar’s leadership, saying, "He has been incredibly calm. This is my first time sharing a dressing room with him, and having previously faced him on the field, it’s impressive to see how he has developed into such a dominant all-rounder. His intent with the bat tonight was crucial in setting the tone for our chase. He has been fantastic."

'Wealth of knowledge in our group'

Starc also highlighted the abundance of leadership experience within the squad, pointing to veterans like Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs.

"Faf has captained extensively in both international and franchise cricket, and we have a great blend of seasoned leaders. Tristan Stubbs, who has been with the team for a while, also brings valuable experience. There is a wealth of knowledge in our group. Axar’s calm and composed approach is evident, and hopefully, that mentality spreads across the team. Wins like tonight, where we fight until the end, will only make us stronger moving forward," he added.

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and opted to bowl first. While DC got Aiden Markram for cheap (15 in 13 balls), Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran made sure DC regretted their decision to put LSG to bat, smashing their bowlers with towering sixes and elegant boundaries. Both had an 87-run stand for the second wicket, with Marsh gone for 72 in 36 balls, with six fours and six sixes.

During the run-chase, DC lost half their side for 65 runs. Ashutosh then had a 48-run stand with Tristan Stubbs (34 in 22 balls) and Vipraj (39 in 15 balls). After that, the batter pulled off the chase almost single-handedly with a wicket and three balls left.

(With inputs from agencies)