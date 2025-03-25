RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Rajasthaan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will go head-to-head as they look break the duck in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season. RR and KKR lost their opening matches of the IPL 2025 season to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) respectively.

Both teams had good day with the bat despite the defeat in their respective matches, so the focus will be on the bowlers. Interestingly, in 28 previous meetings between the sides, both are tied at 14-14 as nothing seperates them.

RR vs KKR IPL 2025: Live Streaming Details

Here’s everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for the RR vs KKR IPL match:

When is the RR vs KKR IPL match? Date

The RR vs KKR IPL match will be played on Wednesday (Mar 26).

Where is the RR vs KKR IPL match being played?

The match will be hosted at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the RR vs KKR IPL match start?

The RR vs KKR IPL match will commence at 7:30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the RR vs KKR IPL match in India on TV?

The live telecast of the RR vs KKR IPL match will be available on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD).

How can I watch the RR vs KKR IPL match online?

The RR vs KKR IPL match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar App and website in India.

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XII

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanju Samson, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XII

Quinton de Kock (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje.