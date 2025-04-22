Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals has strongly refuted match-fixing claims made by Jaydeep Bihani, convener of RCA's ad hoc committee. Bihani had alleged match fixing after Royals lost against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 2 runs in 36th match of IPL 2025 on April 19.

Bihani, in an interview with the regional channel, said: The ad hoc committee has been appointed by the state government in Rajasthan. After analysing our work, we were given an extension for the fifth time. During our tenure, we’ve conducted all competitions successfully right from the district level to the national level. However, as soon as the time for hosting IPL came, the Sports Council took control of it."

“For IPL, the BCCI had first sent a letter to RCA only. The excuse given by the Sports Council and RR was that we don’t have an MOU from Sawai Mansingh Stadium. If MOU is not there, so what? Aren’t you paying Sports Council for every match?”

Addressing the allegations, RR management issued a statement and said: "We reject all allegations made by the convener of the ad hoc committee. Such public statements are not only misleading but have caused serious damage to the reputation and credibility of Rajasthan Royals, Royal Multi Sport Private Limited (RMPL), the Rajasthan Sports Council, and the BCCI. They also tarnish the integrity of cricket."

The loss against LSG was RR's second consecutive such match. Before that, Royals had lost to Delhi Capitals in a Super Over despite looking comfortable to win the match at one stage.

Currently, Royals have only two wins in eight games to go with six losses. They sit seventh on the 10-team points table with four points from those wins.

With just six matches left for them to play this season, the inaugural season winners are almost out of the race of playoffs barring a miracle.