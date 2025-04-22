From Dhruv Jurel to Harshit Rana: 7 New Players in BCCI Contract List 2024-25

Abhishek Sharma - Grade C
The left-hand batter made his India debut right after T20 World Cup victory in June 2024 - replacing Rohit Sharma as the opener. He has played 17 T20Is since and scored 535 runs at a strike rate of 193 with two tons and two fifties.
Varun Chakaravarthy - Grade C
The mystery spinner rose through ranks and earned second India call up after a sensational 2024 IPL. He played an important role in India winning the Champions Trophy earlier this year.
Akash Deep - Grade C
The pacer made his debut for India in Tests in February 2024 and immediately impressed with his skiddy pace and accuracy. In seven Tests played so far, he has taken 15 wickets with a best of 3/83.
Nitish Kumar Reddy - Grade C
The Hyderabad all-rounder made India debut in T20Is in post Rohit-Kohli era. His performance got him selected for BGT 2024/25 tour as well and he impressed with bat on tough Aussie pitches with red ball. In nine innings played Down Under, he already has a century to his name.
Dhruv Jurel - Grade C
The wicketkeeper-batter is now the first back-up to Rishabh Pant in red-ball cricket. He made the Test debut against England last year and has played four matches since - scoring 202 runs with a best of 90.
Harshit Rana - Grade C
The pacer joined India ranks when his KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir became India coach. He impressed in two Tests played in Australia during BGT 2024/25 and in Champions Trophy 2025 as well.
Sarfaraz Khan - Grade C
The domestic run machine made his much overdue India debut in Tests has year against England. He has played six Tests since and scored one hundred as well as three fifties in 11 innings played with a best of 150.