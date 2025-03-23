Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane admitted that the Eden Gardens pitch played differently than usual in their IPL 2025 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Traditionally known to assist spinners, the surface offered little turn, affecting KKR’s spin-heavy bowling attack in their seven-wicket defeat.

Advertisment

Rahane attributed the change in conditions to persistent rain, which kept the wicket under covers for nearly two days. This led to early moisture, favoring RCB’s fast bowlers, particularly Josh Hazlewood, who made full use of the conditions.

Also Read: IPL 2025: 'There's something special about this RCB team this year', says former Australian opening batter Matthew Hayden

"We would love to see a pitch that helps spin bowlers, but this wicket was under covers for the last one and a half days," Rahane said in the post-match press conference. "There was some moisture when we started our batting, and Hazlewood used the conditions really well."

Advertisment

'Pitch played different due to rain'

KKR’s spin duo, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, struggled to extract their usual turn. Chakravarthy, coming off a strong Champions Trophy campaign, conceded 43 runs in four overs, while Narine finished with 1 for 27. Their combined two wickets were a stark contrast to their usual impact.

Despite the setback, Rahane backed his spinners. "No complaints. Both our spinners are of great quality; they can bowl on any kind of wicket. I'm sure they are confident as well, but yes, the pitch played differently because of the rain," he added.

Advertisment

Chasing 175, RCB openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli (59*) gave a flying start, taking their side to 80/0 in the powerplay. Salt’s explosive hitting dismantled Chakravarthy in the fourth over, hammering 21 runs.

Though KKR managed breakthroughs later, the damage was done. Salt fell after scoring a quick-fire fifty, while Devdutt Padikkal (19) was caught off Narine. Kohli, staying true to his "chase master' reputation, reached his half-century in style with a lofted boundary over covers.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar (34) played a quick cameo before losing his wicket to Vaibhav Arora. Liam Livingstone (15*) finished the chase with a flourish, sealing a seven-wicket win.

KKR will look to bounce back when they face Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Wednesday (March 26).

(With inputs from agencies)