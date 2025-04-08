Priyansh Arya, the dynamic 24-year-old left-handed opener, delivered a masterclass in aggressive batting as he notched up his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century against the Chennai Super Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Arya lit up the evening with a breathtaking 103 off just 42 balls, becoming the fastest centurion against CSK and tying with Travis Head for the fourth-fastest ton in IPL history. His milestone also marked the second-fastest century by an Indian in the tournament, behind only Yusuf Pathan.

Opening the innings in sensational fashion, Arya launched Khaleel Ahmed for a six off the very first ball and survived a dropped chance off the next. He went on to plunder 17 runs from that over, setting the tone for his explosive innings. He remained relentless, hammering seven boundaries and nine towering sixes, dominating the CSK bowlers even as wickets fell at the other end.

He perfectly started his innings by sending Khaleel Ahmed’s delivery for a six on the first ball of the game before being dropped by the bowler on the very next delivery, and proceeded to hit the quick for 17 in the opening over. Arya once again rode his luck, while batting at 79, when he was caught by Mukesh Choudhary, but he stepped onto the ropes, deeming it a six.

Priyansh smashed six sixes in an over in Delhi Premier League

He brought up his century in style, slamming three consecutive sixes off Matheesha Pathirana, and then edging the fourth ball for a boundary to reach triple figures. Arya was eventually dismissed by Noor Ahmad, but not before leaving a lasting impact.

This knock made him only the second player to score a century in the ongoing IPL season, following Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 106 against the Rajasthan Royals.

Arya first burst onto the scene during the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), where he famously smashed six sixes in an over and amassed 608 runs from 10 innings at a staggering strike rate of 198.69. His DPL performance, featuring two centuries and four fifties, drew attention from IPL scouts, earning him trials with all franchises ahead of the mega auction.

He was eventually signed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a notable $440,000 — and on Tuesday (April 8), he proved exactly why he was worth every penny.

(With inputs from agencies)