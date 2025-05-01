Punjab Kings (PBKS) all rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out for the remained of the IPL 2025 season with a finger injury. He has anyway had a horrible season with just 48 runs with the bat in six innings played but still is one of the most important asset to have for any team.

"It's very unfortunate that he's got a fractured finger," Shreyas Iyer, the PBKS captain, said at the toss for game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday (Apr 30). "To be honest, we haven't decided about the replacements yet, but we are pretty strong in our team's mindset and what we have outside of our playing XI. We've got a variety of players who can win you matches. So we're going to stick to that as much as possible."

While PBKS haven't named a replacement yet, like they chose not to for pacer Lockie Ferguson, coach Ricky Ponting said that they are currently looking at the pool they have.

"Maxi's only been a couple of days, Lockie's has been two or three weeks. And with the PSL happening at the same time, there's not a lot of high-quality replacements out there, to be honest. So we've just been patient. We're having a look around at Indian talent as well and we're looking at what roles we might be able to fill with some younger Indian players. We'll actually take a couple of guys to Dharamsala with us, a couple of guys trained with us yesterday and they will come with us to Dharamsala. We'll have a closer look at them and they might find themselves with a Punjab contract going forward. It has to be this week, has to be before the 12th game, so stay tuned," Ponting said after win against CSK.

WIth six wins and one nor result in 10 games played, PBKS sit pretty at second stop on the 10-team points table with 13 points.