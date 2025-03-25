Following a magnificent unbeaten 66 not out, that powered Delhi Capitals (DC) to a stunning win victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), DC batter Ashutosh Sharma reflected on his mindset during the tense run chase, his learnings from a solid 2024 debut season with Punjab Kings (PBKS), and his experiences with team mentor and English legend Kevin Pietersen.

The Railways batter picked up right where he left off during his 2024 season with PBKS, delivering a clutch knock that lifted DC from a precarious 65/5 while chasing 210 runs. His effort defied all computer-generated win predictors and turned the match on its head.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ashutosh revealed his composure during the final phase of the chase and his unwavering confidence in his abilities.

"I was confident. It is a part of the game. But it was not a part of my batting. I was very normal—if he (Mohit Sharma) took a single, I would hit a six. I trusted my ability. I was just following the process, aiming to go as deep as possible and bat till the 20th over," Ashutosh said.

The batter credited his recent experience in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) at Vizag for his awareness of the pitch conditions, which helped him anticipate challenges in the Indian Premier League. Ashutosh had a strong showing in SMAT 2024, scoring 164 runs in five innings, including two fifties.

'I have played SMAT 2024 on this Vizag wicket'

"I have played SMAT 2024 on this Vizag wicket. I could understand how it behaves in both innings and assess the situation easily. The wicket was good for me," he noted.

While Ashutosh acknowledged his impressive stint with PBKS last season, where he scored 189 runs in nine innings with a half-century, he insisted that he is focused on the present. "Last season is history. I took all the positives and have applied myself better now, avoiding past mistakes and implementing what I learned in domestic cricket," he added.

Ashutosh also expressed his admiration for having England icon Kevin Pietersen as a mentor for DC. "It is really nice to have him around. He is a legend. I talk to him about batting and what he used to do in his time. I am enjoying learning from him," he signed off.

